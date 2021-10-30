FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,260,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,203 shares of company stock valued at $45,987,946. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $132.98 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.65.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

