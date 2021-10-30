FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,820 HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HNI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HNI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HNI by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 64,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HNI by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HNI by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI opened at $37.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HNI Co. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.