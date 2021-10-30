FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total value of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,140 shares of company stock worth $76,944,662. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

Shares of SQ opened at $254.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.