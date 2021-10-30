First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 52.3% in October

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $20.12. 5,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. First Community has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.72.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Community by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Community by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Community by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in First Community by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Community by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 57,925 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

