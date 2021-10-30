First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

NASDAQ:FFNW remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Friday. 6,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125. The company has a market cap of $157.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

