First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.54.

Shares of FM opened at C$29.30 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$14.36 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The stock has a market cap of C$20.25 billion and a PE ratio of 50.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

