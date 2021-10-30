First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,692 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $80,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

