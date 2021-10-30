First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

FTC stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,400. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $120.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.17.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

