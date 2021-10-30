First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 65.3% in October

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the September 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000.

LDSF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 45,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,876. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

