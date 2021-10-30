First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 50.2% over the last three years.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIV opened at $9.69 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.