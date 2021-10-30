First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,819. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after acquiring an additional 106,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 43.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 108,938 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 227,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter.

