First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

