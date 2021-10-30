First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

