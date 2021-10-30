FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the September 30th total of 244,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $199.92. 37,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService has a twelve month low of $127.61 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.14.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

