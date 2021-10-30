Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.59 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.57. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.51. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $31,987,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $6,803,000. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 185.0% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 162,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 105,812 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

