Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.22% from the company’s previous close.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.51. Fiserv has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

