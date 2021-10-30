Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-$5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. Fiserv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.49. 5,108,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,507. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.51.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

