Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.550-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.55-$5.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,108,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,507. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average is $112.51.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

