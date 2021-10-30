Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,617,850 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 189,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 165,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.25 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $465.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.