Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Down 40.7% in October

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,553. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.01.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.