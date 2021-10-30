Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.17% of Diversey worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,004,000 after buying an additional 2,499,979 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $74,536,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth about $80,584,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 28.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,250,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,225,000 after buying an additional 710,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $44,153,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DSEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

DSEY opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.