FOAM (FOAM) Market Cap Reaches $22.87 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $22.87 million and $55,048.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00244067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00098479 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.