FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,352 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,352 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

