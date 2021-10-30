FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,974 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

EQR opened at $86.40 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $46.14 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

