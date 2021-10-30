FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lydall by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 139,193 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lydall by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lydall by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

