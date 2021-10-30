FORA Capital LLC Purchases 1,137 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $217.17 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,421 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

