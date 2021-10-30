FORA Capital LLC Purchases 440 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $622.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.80.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

