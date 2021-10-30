FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Omnicell by 141.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Omnicell by 175.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 214.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,499 shares of company stock valued at $11,777,868 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.04, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.66. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $178.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

