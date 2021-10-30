FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. FormFactor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.450 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.37 to $0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 291,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FormFactor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of FormFactor worth $18,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

