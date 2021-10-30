Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a dividend payout ratio of -275.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

FTAI stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

