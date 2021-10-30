Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Announces Earnings Results

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FTAI traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,061. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.