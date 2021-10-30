Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 608,150 shares.The stock last traded at $143.86 and had previously closed at $142.98.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

