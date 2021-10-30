Frank Slootman Sells 41,674 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $14,591,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total transaction of $21,165,177.78.

On Monday, September 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16.

On Friday, August 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60.

Snowflake stock opened at $353.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion and a PE ratio of -116.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.10. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Snowflake by 516.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 44.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 14.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

