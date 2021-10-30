Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,330 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.