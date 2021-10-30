Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Hits $593.01 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $593.01 million and $15.49 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00069831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00070629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.77 or 1.00059309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.59 or 0.06968770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00023239 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 591,324,683 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

