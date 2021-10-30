Freicoin Market Cap Hits $494,972.08 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $494,972.08 and $60.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.