Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

