Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRES. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,136.88 ($14.85).

LON FRES opened at GBX 863.20 ($11.28) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 819.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

