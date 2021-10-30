frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.14.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $37.28 on Friday. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 458.65% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in frontdoor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in frontdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after buying an additional 115,005 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in frontdoor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after buying an additional 290,462 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in frontdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

