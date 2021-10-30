Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

FRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.18.

NYSE:FRO opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

