FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $34.46 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $283.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $263,099. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

