FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

NYSE FCN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.92. 317,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.76. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

