FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.FTI Consulting also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

FCN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.92. 317,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,155. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $95.79 and a fifty-two week high of $149.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.80.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

