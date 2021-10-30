Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $48,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 59.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.