FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CoreCivic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

NYSE CXW opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 453.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664,532 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $34,157,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 155.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after buying an additional 444,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

