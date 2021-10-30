FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Increased by Analyst

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

NYSE:ACC opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

