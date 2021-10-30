FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FFWM stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.44.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $624,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

