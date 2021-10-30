FY2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $9.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

NYSE:MCD opened at $245.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.07. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

