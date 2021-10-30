FY2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Lifted by Analyst

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

