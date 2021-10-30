FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.64.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$42.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.42. Spin Master has a one year low of C$25.54 and a one year high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.14 million.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.